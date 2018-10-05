Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is currently seeking treatment for a multi-year alcohol addiction and will enter a rehab program imeediatley, his lawyer Jeff Ostrow confirmed on Friday. TMZ was first to report the news.

“Ryan has been battling from alcohol addiction for many years, and unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him,” Ostrow said. “He has acknowledged that he needs professional assistance to overcome his problem and will be getting help immediately."

Ostrow also said that in overcoming the addiction, Lochte, 34, seeks to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 12-time Olympic medalist has competed in each of the last four games.

In July, Locthe was suspended from competition until July 2019 by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. The 14-month ban is a retroactive sentence to May 24, when the investigation started. It's the second suspension Lochte had been handed in less than two years following a 10-month ban for his behavior during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.