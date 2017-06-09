3-on-3 basketball officially added to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The IOC has officially added 3-on-3 basketball to the program at the next Olympics, it announced Friday.

While the traditional 5-on-5 Olympic basketball tournament features 12 teams, the 3-on-3 side will be an eight-team field.

3-on-3 is sanctioned by FIBA, the global governing body of basketball, and made its international debut at the 2010 Youth Olympics. It is a half-court game, with a winner declared after 10 minutes or when one team reaches 21 points. Baskets made inside the arc are one point; shots outside the arc are two points. The ball is the same size as the typical women’s ball but the same weight as the usual men’s ball.

Also added the program Friday were several mixed in numerous sports, including a mixed 4x100m relay in swimming, a mixed 4x400m relay in track and a mixed triathalon relay. Freestyle BMX and skateboarding will also make their Olympic debuts.

The IOC described the inclusion of the new basketball discipline, sport climbing, skateboarding and freestyle BMX as “youth-focused and urban-based additions.”