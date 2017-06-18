These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Canadian Olympian Andre De Grasse ran 9.69 for the win at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Sunday afternoon but the time was very wind aided.

The allowable limit for a race is 2.00m/s and the race on Sunday had a wind reading of 4.8 m/s. DeGrasse's wind-legal personal best is 9.91. Usain Bolt's world record is 9.58 from the 2009 IAAF World Championships in Berlin.

Watch the race below:

"The wind was pretty much a hurricane," announcer Tim Hutchings said after the race.

DeGrasse has already said that his hope is to defeat Bolt at the upcoming IAAF World Championships in London. At last year's Olympics, De Grasse won a bronze medal in the 100 meters and a silver medal in the 200 meters.