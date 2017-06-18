Olympics

Watch: Andre De Grasse runs 9.69 for 100 meters...very wind aided

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Canadian Olympian Andre De Grasse ran 9.69 for the win at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Sunday afternoon but the time was very wind aided.

The allowable limit for a race is 2.00m/s and the race on Sunday had a wind reading of 4.8 m/s. DeGrasse's wind-legal personal best is 9.91. Usain Bolt's world record is 9.58 from the 2009 IAAF World Championships in Berlin. 

Watch the race below:

"The wind was pretty much a hurricane," announcer Tim Hutchings said after the race.

DeGrasse has already said that his hope is to defeat Bolt at the upcoming IAAF World Championships in London. At last year's Olympics, De Grasse won a bronze medal in the 100 meters and a silver medal in the 200 meters.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters