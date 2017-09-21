See the Newly Revealed 2018 Olympic Medals

These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

The objects athletes at this winter’s Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, will be chasing have been revealed.

The designs for the medals were unveiled Wednesday at ceremonies in New York and Seoul, and feature a striking modern design. The front is marked by diagonal striations and the five Olympic rings. The back features the PyeongChang 2018 logo and the name of the event. Etched into the medal’s edges are a series of Korean consonants “selected to symbolize the effort of athletes from around the world who bring their youth, solidarity and national heritage together.”

The strap is made from a traditional Korean fabric called Gapsa.

The medals were designed by Lee Suk-woo, an award-winning Korean industrial designer.