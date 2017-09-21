Olympics

See the Newly Revealed 2018 Olympic Medals

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The objects athletes at this winter’s Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, will be chasing have been revealed. 

The designs for the medals were unveiled Wednesday at ceremonies in New York and Seoul, and feature a striking modern design. The front is marked by diagonal striations and the five Olympic rings. The back features the PyeongChang 2018 logo and the name of the event. Etched into the medal’s edges are a series of Korean consonants “selected to symbolize the effort of athletes from around the world who bring their youth, solidarity and national heritage together.”

PyeongChang 2018/Facebook
PyeongChang 2018/Facebook
PyeongChang 2018/Facebook
PyeongChang 2018/Facebook

The strap is made from a traditional Korean fabric called Gapsa.

The medals were designed by Lee Suk-woo, an award-winning Korean industrial designer. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters