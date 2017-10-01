John Carlos, the U.S. Olympic sprinter who raised his fist with Tommie Smith in a Black Power salute on the podium at the 1968 Olympics, criticized President Donald Trump for his recent comments against the NFL players protesting during the national anthem.

Last month, Trump spoke at a political rally in Alabama and called on NFL owners to fire players who protest during the national anthem. More than 100 NFL players sat, knelt or raised their fists during the Star Spangled Banner in Week 3 of the NFL season. Trump also tweeted about the protests on Saturday saying, "Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!”

Carlos said that he had a message for the president in an interview with CNN:

"I would like to see your discharge papers from the military. You waving the patriotic flag, show me when you was on the front lines. Show me when your dad was on the front lines. Show me when your kids was on the front line. I can show you mine. I'd like to see you go full circle and say, 'Hey, other than me waving the flag and talking about whether individuals are standing or sitting for the national anthem...Show me your true patriotism."

Last year, Carlos voiced his support for Colin Kaepernick after the San Francisco 49ers quarterback started the anthem protests to raise awareness for racial injustice in America.

Carlos also said that he has flashbacks and déjà vu when seeing the state of sports and politics in our society nearly 50 years after his demonstration.