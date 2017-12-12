Lindsey Vonn posted an Instagram on Tuesday that detailed backlash she's received since she told CNN that she wants to "represent the people of United States, not the President" at the Olympics in PyeongChang.

"My recent comments opened up my eyes as to how divided we are right now," Vonn wrote. "It is hurtful to read comments where people are hoping I break my neck or that God is punishing me for being 'anti-Trump.'"

The punishment her criticizers are ostensibly referring to is the minor back injury Vonn recently suffered during her attempt to qualify for next year's Games. She is expected to make a full recovery soon enough to compete in remaining qualification events.

Vonn also clarified that her message was that Olympians represent their nations as a whole, rather than a specific political party, leader or agenda.

"The point that I was trying to articulate is that all Olympic athletes represent their nation as a whole, and are not representatives of their government or any specific political figure or party. None of us work tirelessly for years on end to compete in the Olympics on behalf of Democrats or Republicans."

Vonn is attempting to make a return to the Olympics after a knee injury suffered in 2013 caused her to miss the 2014 Games in Sochi. Vonn won gold in 2010 in the Downhill and has won the most World Cup events of all time with 77. She is one of six women to win a World Cup event in each of the five disciplines of Alpine skiing—Downhill, Super G, Giant Slalom, Slalom and Super Combined.