When Do the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Start?

The opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea will take place on Friday, Feb. 9. The games will go until Sunday, Feb. 25, the same date as the closing ceremony. These are the first Olympics to take place in South Korea since the 1988 summer games in Seoul.

Although the opening ceremony takes places Feb. 9, curling and ski jumping begin their competitions on Thursday, Feb. 8.

In the last Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014, there was a record number of participants with 2,780 athletes competing and representing 88 countries in 98 events. Malta, Paraguay, Timor Leste, Togo, Tonga and Zimbabwe all participated in their first Winter Olympics that year.

Russia walked away with the most overall medals and most gold medals in 2014, collecting nine bronze, 11 silver and 13 gold for 33 in total. The United States was second in total medals with 28 (12 bronze, seven silver, nine gold) and Norway finished second in gold medals with 11.