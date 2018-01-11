When Do the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Start?

Figure out when the 2018 Winter Olympics get underway.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 11, 2018

The opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea will take place on Friday, Feb. 9. The games will go until Sunday, Feb. 25, the same date as the closing ceremony. These are the first Olympics to take place in South Korea since the 1988 summer games in Seoul.

Although the opening ceremony takes places Feb. 9, curling and ski jumping begin their competitions on Thursday, Feb. 8.

In the last Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014, there was a record number of participants with 2,780 athletes competing and representing 88 countries in 98 events. Malta, Paraguay, Timor Leste, Togo, Tonga and Zimbabwe all participated in their first Winter Olympics that year.

Russia walked away with the most overall medals and most gold medals in 2014, collecting nine bronze, 11 silver and 13 gold for 33 in total. The United States was second in total medals with 28 (12 bronze, seven silver, nine gold) and Norway finished second in gold medals with 11.

 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters