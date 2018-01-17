After starting on Tuesday, 98 women are expected to share their stories of sexual abuse by former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar as part of his criminal sentencing. The testimonies are expected to take place throughout the week.

Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims as young as six years old. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges. More than 150 women have said they were abused by Nassar, who was the former USA Gymnastics doctor for nearly two decades.

Nassar sat in the witness stand so that the victims could address him directly. For many of the women, this marks the first and possibly only time they will have the opportunity to speak with him directly.

On Monday, Simone Biles came forward with her own account that she was abused by Nassar. She joins Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney as recent Olympians that said they were abused by him. On Tuesday, Kyle Stephens was among those who emotionally confronted Nassar by recounting her first sexual experience when she was just six years old.

Here is the full rundown of the first day of impact statements by victims

Here is what the victims said on Wednesday, according to reporters in the room. Matt Mencarini of the Lansing State Journal, Lauren Gibbons of Michigan Live, Clayton Cummins of WILX News, Kate Wells of Michigan Radio and John Barr of ESPN are among the reporters providing live updates on Twitter.

The stories shared by the women contain graphic details and mature subject matter.

Gina Nichols, Mother of World Championship Medalist Maggie Nichols

Gina Nichols was the first woman to speak on Wednesday when she delivered the impact statement on behalf of her daughter Maggie, who was "Athlete A" and the first first to report sexual abuse by Nassar to USA Gymnastics in 2015. Nichols was 15 years old at the time and was treated by Nassar for a back injury. Last week, Nichols criticized USA Gymnastics for not responding faster or doing enough to stop him from assaulting more young women. USA Gymnastics responded by saying it hired a private investigator and interviewed Nichols as well as a second gymnast before concluding that the organization did not have "a reasonable suspicion that sexual abuse had occurred." It was not until Olympians Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney reported abuse by Nassar to USA Gymnastics that the governing body decided to call the FBI – five weeks after Nichols' initial report.

Kerry Perry, the CEO of USA Gymnastics, was in the court room on Wednesday morning after attending Tuesday's hearing. At one point Gina Nichols turned to address Perry and said "Shame on MSU, USAG and the USOC."

Nichols' mother broke down into tears when she read Maggie's statement.

"USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic committee did not provide a safe place for us to train," Gina Nichols read. "I've come to the realization now that my voice can be heard."

Gina Nichols directly addressed Nassar and called him "not a real doctor" but a pedophile and "the very best liar."

"A real doctor helps heal," Gina Nichols said. "He doesn't hurt. You actually are not a real doctor. You're not a doctor at all. You're a serial child molester. A pedophile."

Tiffany Thomas Lopez

Lopez was a softball player at Michigan State who says that she told three team trainers about Nassar in the early 2000's. She filed a lawsuit against Nassar and Michigan State in 2016.

"You and your actions have walked with me every step of the way since I've left Michigan State University." she said.

Jeanette Antolin

Antolin was a member of the USA Gymnastics team in the late 1990s. She says thats he was abused at the Karoyli Ranch, where the U.S. national team trains, in Texas. She said that Nassar "manipulated and violated every ethical code of being a doctor" and that "behind his good guy facade there was a monster."

Antolin also blamed Michigan State and USA Gymnastics for turning a blind eye to the abuse and instead chose "money and medals above children."

"The little girls you took advantage of so easily have now come back to haunt you," Antolin said.

Antolin asked that Nassar receive the maximum sentence, which will be determined on Friday.

Amanda Thomashow

Thomashow, who is the sister of Jessica Thomashow (a victim who spoke on Tuesday), reported abuse by Nassar to Michigan State in 2014 but he was cleared by a Title IX report and allowed to return to work a few months later. Nassar went on to continue his abuse. According to Matt Mencarini of the Lansing State Journal, Michigan State's 2014 investigation was based on the opinion of four medial experts from the university who had ties to Nassar. The investigation yielded two final reports: one was given to Thomashow and the other was kept by the university.

Thomashow called out Michigan State on Wednesday.

Thomashow calls out MSU. Here’s a bit of what she said in her statement. pic.twitter.com/EAPjXeX8xR — Clayton Cummins (@ClaytonCummins) January 17, 2018

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina told Thomashow that Nassar "will never be free" and that "the next judge he faces will be God."

Victim 105

The mother of an anonymous victim spoke and said that Nassar took the "beautiful" and "innocent" years of her daughter's life.

"I hate you," the mother said. "I wish our daughter's pain on you...I'm sure the inmates in prison will take care of that. They don't care much for pedophiles, from what I hear. Good luck with that."

Gwen Anderson

Anderson planned to speak anonymously but decided to change her mind. She is currently a teacher and said that she looks at her students as a reminder of how defenseless she was when Nassar abused her.

During her testimony, her former coach Thomas Brennan yelled at Nassar to 'Look at her!" Nassar was looking down and scribbling notes before mumbling. He also chimed in by saying "For the record, go to hell." Brennan added that he feel guilt for having sent "more than 100 kids" to him over the years.

Anderson's former coach (standing beside her) yells at Nassar "Look at her!" pic.twitter.com/gnaG84FnlY — Clayton Cummins (@ClaytonCummins) January 17, 2018

Brennan says he feels guilty for sending over 100 athletes to #Nassar. #NassarSentencing pic.twitter.com/WzHqLWMNqx — Clayton Cummins (@ClaytonCummins) January 17, 2018

Amanda Barterian

​Barterian was 11 years old when she was first abused by Nassar.

"I am here to gain closure," she said.

Jamie Doski

Doski was 12 years old when she was abused by Nassar when she sought treatment for her back pain. She believes that she was abused by Nassar on 10 different occasions.

Her husband, Ryan, took a second to tell Nasar that "There are circles of hell reserved for people like you."

Jannelle Moul

Moul said that she was abused by two men in the gymnastics community and Nassar was just one of them. She now has daughters but said that she struggled with allowing them to be part of the community.

This post will continue to be updated with the stories shared from the courtroom on Wednesday.