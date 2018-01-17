The opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang will take place on Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 a.m. ET.

The games will start on Thursday, Feb. 8 with curling and ski jumping getting underway.

There were initially plans to hold the opening and closing ceremonies in Gangneung, a coastal city about a 60-mile drive from PyeonChang, but officials decided to keep the ceremonies in the host city. Instead of renovating a stadium on Gangneung, they decided to build a new venue in PyeongChang. Gangneung will host indoor events such as hockey and curling.

The closing ceremony for the games will be Sunday, Feb. 25, the final day of the competition.

This is the second time South Korea has hosted the Olympics, with the first coming in 1988 when Seoul hosted the Summer Olympics.