When Is the Opening Ceremony for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics?

Here's when you can catch the start of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 17, 2018

The opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang will take place on Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 a.m. ET. 

The games will start on Thursday, Feb. 8 with curling and ski jumping getting underway.

There were initially plans to hold the opening and closing ceremonies in Gangneung, a coastal city about a 60-mile drive from PyeonChang, but officials decided to keep the ceremonies in the host city. Instead of renovating a stadium on Gangneung, they decided to build a new venue in PyeongChang. Gangneung will host indoor events such as hockey and curling.

The closing ceremony for the games will be Sunday, Feb. 25, the final day of the competition.

This is the second time South Korea has hosted the Olympics, with the first coming in 1988 when Seoul hosted the Summer Olympics.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters