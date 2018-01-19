Michigan State Will Not Fire President Lou Anna Simon Over Handling of Larry Nassar Case

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon has been under pressure as a result of the Larry Nassar case. 

By Dan Gartland
January 19, 2018

Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon will not be fired amid calls for her job sparked by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, the school’s board of trustees announced Friday. 

The board made its decision after a four-hour meeting on Friday, according to the Detroit Free-Press

“Through this terrible situation, the university has been perceived as tone deaf, unresponsive and insensitive to the victims,” board chairman Brian Breslin said in a statement. “We understand the public’s faith has been shaken. The Board has listened and heard the victims.

“Today, the Board acted and has asked the Attorney General’s Office to review the facts in this matter, and as information is presented, the Board will act.

“This can never happen again.

“As part of the Board’s oversight authority, we will retain independent external assistance to support our responsibilities to the university community and the public at large.

“We continue to believe President Simon is the right leader for the university and she has our support.”

Simon has been under intense pressure to resign or be fired as a result of her handling of the Nassar case. The school’s student newspaper, The State News, published an editorial on Thursday calling for her resignation and ran a front page with the words “President Simon, RESIGN.” The Lansing State Journal published an editorial with the same message in early December and several elected officials have made similar calls for Simon’s resignation. 

Simon, who has been MSU’s president since 2003, learned of allegations against Nassar when a Title IX complaint was filed against him in 2014. She said Wednesday, though, that she received only a notice of complaint and not the report based on the ensuing investigation. 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters