When Do the Olympics Start?

To answer your question: the Olympics start very, very soon!

The opening ceremony is Friday at 8 p.m. local time, which is 6 a.m. ET. NBC, though, will wait a full 14 hours to air the ceremony in primetime at 8 p.m. ET. American viewers who really want to see the ceremony early can stream it on NBC’s website live without any commentary.

But the competition actually starts Thursday morning in Korea, which is Wednesday evening in the United States. The first round of mixed doubles curling begins at 7 p.m. ET and men’s alpine skiing training starts at 9 p.m. ET.

The first medals of the Olympics will be handed out Saturday in biathlon, cross-country skiing, short-track speed skating, long-track speed skating and ski jumping.