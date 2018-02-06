When Do the Olympics Start?

The 2018 Winter Olympics start very, very soon. Get ready!

By Dan Gartland
February 06, 2018

To answer your question: the Olympics start very, very soon!

The opening ceremony is Friday at 8 p.m. local time, which is 6 a.m. ET. NBC, though, will wait a full 14 hours to air the ceremony in primetime at 8 p.m. ET. American viewers who really want to see the ceremony early can stream it on NBC’s website live without any commentary. 

But the competition actually starts Thursday morning in Korea, which is Wednesday evening in the United States. The first round of mixed doubles curling begins at 7 p.m. ET and men’s alpine skiing training starts at 9 p.m. ET. 

The first medals of the Olympics will be handed out Saturday in biathlon, cross-country skiing, short-track speed skating, long-track speed skating and ski jumping.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters