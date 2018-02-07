Four-time Olympian Erin Hamlin will be the US flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the US Olympic Committee announced Wednesday.

Hamlin, who won a bronze medal in luge in 2014, is a two-time world champion. She was the first US athlete to win a medal in singles luge since it has been in the Olympics.

She will be the fourth luger to serve as the US flag bearer, and the first since 2010.

“Being named to an Olympic Team is an amazing accomplishment, and making four teams and winning the bronze medal is so much more than I could I have imagined I would accomplish. Now being voted flag bearer is a whole new level,” Hamlin said in the statement. “Working hard and earning success is one thing, being acknowledged as a great representative and member of Team USA by fellow athletes – many who I have been inspired by – is above and beyond anything I’ve experienced. It is definitely a privilege and honor to be the one to lead the team and will be a very special moment. I can’t wait to share it with them all!”

The Opening Ceremony will take place Friday, Feb. 9. Women's luge competition will start Feb. 12.