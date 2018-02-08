Winter Olympians Have Access to a Record Amount of Condoms

There are more condoms at the Winter Olympics this year than ever before. 

By Dan Gartland
February 08, 2018

It’s time for your biennial Olympic condom story. 

Every Olympics we love to gawk at the massive number of condoms being handed out to athletes in the Olympic village and this year there are more condoms available than at any previous Winter Olympics.

The grand total of condoms in PyeongChang is 110,000, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency. (A local condom manufacturer is supplying 100,000 and another 10,000 will come from the Korean Association of AIDS Prevention.) With 2,925 athletes competing this year, that works out to 37 condoms per competitor. 

There were only a paltry 100,000 condoms handed out at the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi games, but the Summer Olympics in Rio smashed that figure with a whopping 450,000 condoms. There are more athletes at the summer games, though, so that works out to 42 condoms per competitor. 

The condoms in PyeongChang will be distributed between the Olympic Village, stadiums and even the media center. Most of them will be placed in baskets in bathrooms, according to the Korea Biomedical Review. That will make obtaining condoms a little more discrete than it was in Rio, where athletes complained that the vending machines were loud

