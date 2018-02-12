A Chicago TV station says it didn’t mean to confuse the host city of the 2018 Olympics with the name of an Asian-themed American chain restaurant.

Chicago’s ABC affiliate, WLS, aired a graphic during Saturday morning’s newscast with the Olympic rings and the phrase “P.F. Chang 2018.”

A spokesperson for the network told the Chicago Tribune that the graphic was created for a “satirical” segment on Friday and was inadvertently re-aired during a report on the political environment at the Olympics.

The goof also caught the eye of the restaurant chain.

Contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games. 🙂 https://t.co/3HW694pE4J — P.F. Chang's (@PFChangs) February 11, 2018

