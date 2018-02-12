Chicago TV Station Apologizes for Running ‘P.F. Chang’ Graphic With Olympics Story

The Olympics are not being hosted by an American chain restaurant. 

By Dan Gartland
February 12, 2018

A Chicago TV station says it didn’t mean to confuse the host city of the 2018 Olympics with the name of an Asian-themed American chain restaurant. 

Chicago’s ABC affiliate, WLS, aired a graphic during Saturday morning’s newscast with the Olympic rings and the phrase “P.F. Chang 2018.”

Chicago Tribune

A spokesperson for the network told the Chicago Tribune that the graphic was created for a “satirical” segment on Friday and was inadvertently re-aired during a report on the political environment at the Olympics. 

The goof also caught the eye of the restaurant chain. 

Sorry to break your heart, Mark Davis

More Olympics

