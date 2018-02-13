American Shaun White landed two jaw-dropping runs in qualifying for the men’s halfpipe on Monday to advance to Tuesday’s final.

White scored a 93.25 in his first run, which would have been the third-best score of the day had he not topped it with an even more impressive second run.

His second run was judged a 98.5 after he landed back-to-back 1260’s. Three of the six judges gave White a 99 for the run, the other three scored it a 98.

White was one of four Americans to qualify for the final, joining Ben Ferguson, Chase Josey and Jake Pates.

Because he had the highest score in qualifying, White will have the privilege of going last in the final, which will be held Wednesday morning in Korea (Tuesday night U.S. time).