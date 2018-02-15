The 2018 United States Olympic hockey team features plenty of faces even the most dedicated hockey fan won’t recognize. Without NHL players available, USA Hockey faced a tough task assembling a roster to bring to PyeongChang. That selection process is the subject of a new feature from Sports Illustrated available only on SI TV on Amazon Channels.

“Chasing Miracles: The Making of the US Men's Olympic Hockey Team” offers a behind-the-scenes look at the roster-building process, tracking general manager Jim Johannson, head coach Tony Granato and assistant coach Chris Chelios as they evaluate the Olympic hopefuls. Johannson tragically died just weeks after the roster was finalized.

The documentary is is directed by Gary Waksman and features narration from SI executive editor Jon Wertheim.

