The American men’s hockey team bounced back from a crushing defeat against Slovenia to win against Slovakia in its second group stage game.

The U.S. won 2–1, with both goals coming from Harvard forward Ryan Donato. Andrej Kudrna scored the Slovakian goal.

Donato’s first goal came just over seven minutes into the first period and Slovakia answered a mere 25 seconds later. After a scoreless middle period, Donato found the back of the net again early in the third and the U.S. hung on to win.

Team USA lost 3–2 to Slovenia in overtime in its first game and now prepares for a crucial game against the team from Russia. The Russians lost to Slovakia in their opener and face Slovenia later on Friday.

• New SI TV Feature ‘Chasing Miracles’ Follows the Construction of the 2018 USA Hockey Team

The USA-Russia game will be at 7:10 am ET on Saturday and could decide the winner of the group. The team that wins the group will receive a bye to the quarterfinals. The eight non-group-winners will enter the playoff round.