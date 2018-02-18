U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon has been one of the biggest stars of the 2018 PyeonChang Winter Olympics, and for the remainder games NBC will be helping the bronze medalist shine even brighter.

According to Christine Brennan of USA Today Sports, NBC will bring Rippon on as a correspondent to assists with coverage "on a variety of platforms, including television digital and social media."

Rippon, 28, has been working toward becoming a household name during his first Olympics. Rippon, who is openly gay, made waves when he said he would not meet with Mike Pence, who led the U.S. delegation to the games, because Pence has been accused of funding gay conversion therapy. He later said he would meet with Pence after the games.

Rippon also said he will not attend Team USA's White House visit.

He then went on to help Team USA collect a bronze medal in the team figure skating event. He also left the country amazed at his free program.

It seems likely that Rippon will help keep things interesting for the remainder of the Olympics even if he is done competing.