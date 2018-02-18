Norway continues to be the far-and-away leader at the PyeongChang Olympics with 26 medals to its credit, and it just keeps adding more of them. The Norwegians scored two golds, a silver and a bronze on Sunday, bringing their totals to nine golds and nine silvers. Still playing catch-up to the Norwegians are the Germans with a second-best total of 18 medals, followed by the Canadians with 16, the Netherlands' 13, and the Olympic Athletes from Russia with a total of 11.

The U.S. is in a four-way tie for sixth in the race for most medals in PyeongChang with 10. Of course, half of those are gold, putting the Americans in third when it comes to first-place finishes. Nick Goepper added another silver to the cause with his ski slopestyle performance on Sunday.

With a week left of the Games, though, anything can happen. It’s might be difficult for any country to unseat Norway, but the final ranking is far from set. Many sports, like hockey and curling, have yet to dispense any medals at all, while others, such as speed skating, have a series of separate events that allow for country medals throughout on in the 19-day tournament.

Brian Cazeneuve’s predictions had the U.S coming out two medals ahead of Norway by the end, well ahead of the OAR athletes, who he predicted would only win 11––the number they currently have.

A current medal tally can be found here.