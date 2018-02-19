The Canadian and German two-man bobsled teams were the two best at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and both will be awarded as such.

After four heats to determine the medal winners in two-man bobsled, the Canadian team of Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz tied with the German team of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, and all four men earned gold medals Monday.

Going into their final run, Kripps and Kopacz needed to finish the course in 49.27 seconds to have a better overall time than Friedrich and Margis, who had just sled the course in 49.22 seconds to put them in position for the gold.

Kripps and Kopacz finished with the third best time of the day at 49.28 seconds, and that left them tied with Friedrich and Margis with an overall time of 3:16.86. The Latvian team of Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga had the best time in the final heat and won the bronze with an overall time of 3:16.91.

Although it might seem a bit peculiar to see a tie at the Olympics, it's happened before.

In 1998 at the Nagano Olympics, Canada and Italy tied for gold in the two-man bobsled while the Germans collected the bronze medal. In those same games, Great Britain and France tied for the bronze in the four-man bobsled, just 0.05 seconds behind Switzerland, while Germany won the gold.