One of the marquee events of the 2018 Winter Games, the ladies' short program in figure skating, will take place on Wednesday in PyeongChang (Tuesday night ET).

Team USA's trio of Mirai Nagasu, Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen will face tough competition from Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes of Russia.

Nagasu, 24, is Team USA's biggest hope for a medal. The two-time Olympian drew acclaim for her team free skate program, where she became the first American woman in history to land a triple axel at the Olympics, helping the United States win bronze in that event.

We'll provide live updates and analysis on Tuesday night during the ladies' short program. Keep up with the latest from PyeongChang on this page.

This post will be updated.