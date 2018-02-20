Figure skating competition at the Olympics will continue Tuesday night ET with the ladies' short program.

Team USA's trio of Mirai Nagasu, Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen will face tough competition from Evgenia Medvedeva of the Olympic Athletes of Russia.

Medvedeva and teammate Alina Zagitova are predicted to battle it out for the gold. The Olympic Athletes of Russia won silver in the team skating event behind Canada's gold. The U.S. earned bronze.

Nagasu, 24, is Team USA's biggest hope for a medal. The two-time Olympian received lots of attention for her team free skate program, where she became the first American woman in history to land a triple axel at the Olympics. Her performance helped the U.S. win their bronze medal.

Tennell will skate first in the program, a spot typically given those not expected to medal, but the 20-year-old can deliver a strong performance. She won the 2018 U.S. national championships, earning her a spot on the Olympic team. She skated the short program in the team event and placed fifth. Chen, 18, makes her Olympic debut tonight.

Other competitors to watch out for include Canada's Gabrielle Daleman and Kaetlyn Osmond and Italy's Carolina Kostner. The four-time Olympian, Kostner, won a bronze medal in the 2014 Sochi games.

How To Watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The short program will be included in NBC's live coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET. The skating event will be broadcasted live in full from 8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

Online: Watch live on nbcolympics.com, or watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.