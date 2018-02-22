Jocelyne Lamoureux scored a beauty of a shootout goal to beat Canada in the gold medal game.
It’s a shame the classic USA-Canada gold medal women’s hockey game had to end in a shootout, but at least Jocelyne Lamoureux’s game-winning goal was a beauty.
The shootout was tied after five rounds so each team got to choose any shooter to send out next. Lamoureux got the the nod and proceeded to shake Canadian goalie Shannon Szabados almost out of her skates with a truly incredible deke.
Down on the other end of the ice, 20-year-old American goaltender Maddie Rooney stopped Meghan Agosta and the gold was America’s.
It was the Americans’ first gold medal in hockey since 1998, the first year women’s hockey was featured in the Olympics.