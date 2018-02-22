American Mikaela Shiffrin collected her second medal of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics when she won the silver in the super combined alpine skiing event.

The super combined is one downhill run and one slalom run. Fellow American Lindsey Vonn took control of the event in the downhill competition by posting a time of 1:39.37, which was 0.74 seconds faster than the next closest skier. Shiffrin was sitting in sixth after the downhill, 1.98 seconds behind Vonn.

In the slalom, Shiffrin posted the third best time of the group at 40.52 seconds, while Vonn went outside of the course on the final run with a chance at the gold, and earned a DNF for the event. Shiffrin was able to climb into second with her showing the slalom to bring home the silver for the event and Switerzland's Michelle Gisin collected gold with an overall time of 2:20.90, which was 0.97 seconds faster than Shiffrin. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland took bronze

This was the second medal this Olympics for Shiffrin. She had previously earned a gold in giant slalom. For Vonn, this marked the end of her Olympic career. She won a bronze medal in downhill at this year's games and had won a gold in downhill and bronze in super-G in 2010.

With this medal, Team USA now has 20 medals, seven of which are silver, at these games.