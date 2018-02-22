One of the marquee events of the 2018 Winter Games, the ladies' free skate, will take place Friday in PyeongChang (Thursday night ET).

Team USA's trio of Mirai Nagasu, Bradie Tennell and Karen Chen faced tough competition from Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia. Zagitova leads after the short program, with Medvedeva not far behind. Both broke world records with their scores.

Nagasu, 24, is still Team USA's biggest hope for a medal. The two-time Olympian drew acclaim for her team free skate program, where she became the first American woman in history to land a triple axel at the Olympics, helping the United States win bronze in that event. While she failed to land one in the short program Tuesday, she still has the free skate Thursday to try to land on the podium.

To help prepare you for Thursday night, take a look back at all our updates and analysis from Tuesday night's ladies' short program.

This post will be updated.

Leader Standings After Short Program

1st Place: OAR's Alina Zagitova (82.92)

2nd Place: OAR's Evgenia Medvedeva​ (81.06​)

3rd Place: Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond (78.87)