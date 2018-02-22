Beer-Toting Scott Moir Yells at Women’s Hockey Refs, Achieves Peak Canada

This is more Canadian than maple syrup. 

By Dan Gartland
February 22, 2018

Canadian Olympian Scott Moir is making the most of his time in PyeongChang. 

Moir, who won gold in ice dancing with Tessa Virtue, is spending his Thursday afternoon doing a little day drinking at the women’s hockey gold medal game between Canada and the U.S. Thankfully, the CBC is dedicating plenty of screen time to Moir. 

A man in a toque, getting extremely emotionally invested in a hockey game while making sure the beers continue to flow freely. Put that in whatever the Canadian version of the Smithsonian is. 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now