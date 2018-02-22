Canadian Olympian Scott Moir is making the most of his time in PyeongChang.

Moir, who won gold in ice dancing with Tessa Virtue, is spending his Thursday afternoon doing a little day drinking at the women’s hockey gold medal game between Canada and the U.S. Thankfully, the CBC is dedicating plenty of screen time to Moir.

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME?? WAKE UP!!” Scott Moir is every Canadian right now pic.twitter.com/Soh3IQ4P4w — Sherman to the Pats!! (@PatriotsDasein) February 22, 2018

Moir remains a hero...just passing out beers! 🇨🇦🙌🍺 pic.twitter.com/mjfLh0lgit — Tim Micallef (@tim_micallef) February 22, 2018

A man in a toque, getting extremely emotionally invested in a hockey game while making sure the beers continue to flow freely. Put that in whatever the Canadian version of the Smithsonian is.