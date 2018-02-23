Jocelyne Larocque, the Canadian women's hockey player who removed her silver medal immediately after receiving it, apologized for her actions after the Gold Medal Game against the USA.

When the members of Team Canada were presented with their silver medals following the USA's 3-2 shootout win, Larocque had her medal placed over her head, and then before the next medal could be given to her teammate, Larocque removed her medal. She kept the medal in her hand for the remainder of the presentation ceremony.

The move earned a lot of attention on social media since it was peculiar to see an Olympian remove a medal directly after receiving it, even if it was a silver that came in a heartbreaking defeat.

Nope, not interested in silver pic.twitter.com/H3fMW7ZfRW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 22, 2018

On Thursday, Larocque apologized for her actions. You can read her statement below.

"I want to apologize to the IOC, IIHF, the PyeongChang Olympic Organizing Committee, Canadian Olympic Committee, Hockey Canada and most especially to my teammates and our fans for removing my silver medal after it was presented to me. In the moment, I was disappointed with the outcome of the game, and my emotions got the better of me. I meant no disrespect - it has been an honour to represent my country and win a medal for Canada. I'm proud of our team, and proud to be counted among the Canadian athletes who have won medals at these games. Being on the podium at the world's biggest sporting event is a great achievement and one that I'm thankful I was able to experience with my teammates. For all fans, young and old, please understand this was a moment in time I truly wish I could take back. I take seriously being a role model to young girls and representing our country. My actions did not demonstrate the values of our team, myself and my family live and for that I am truly sorry."

Larocque was a member of Canada's gold medal team in 2014.