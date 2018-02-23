Germany Shocks Canada in Olympic Men’s Hockey Semifinal

Germany pulled off another stunning upset to advance to the men’s hockey gold medal game, defeating Canada in the semifinal 4–3 on Friday.

The Germans will face the Russian team for the gold at 11:10 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Germany raced out to a 3–0 lead against Canada in the semis and led 4–1 at the end of the second period. Though Canada scored twice in the beginning of the third period to make it a one-goal game, the Germans hung on to ensure their best ever finish at an Olympics.

Germany didn’t even qualify for the 2014 Olympics hasn’t finished better than fifth in an Olympics since winning bronze at the 1976 games. It also won bronze in 1932.

The Germans’ lone win of the group stage game in a shootout against Norway after losing their other two group-stage games to Finland and Sweden. But they outlasted Switzerland in overtime in the playoff round and beat Sweden in a rematch in the quarterfinals, also in overtime.

Canada is now at risk of failing to medal at the Olympics for the first time since 2006, when it was defeated by Russia in the quarterfinals. The bronze medal game against the Czech Republic will be played at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday.