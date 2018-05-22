Watch: Adam Rippon Tops Tonya Harding and Josh Norman in Dancing with the Stars Finale

Adam Rippon took down a cast of all athletes including Tonya Harding and Josh Norman to win the 26th season of Dancing with the Stars.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 22, 2018

At the end of the four-week all-athlete edition of Dancing with the Stars, Olympian Adam Rippon and partner Jenna Johnson were able to claim the crown.

The 26th season of the hit ABC show decided to add a twist as the cast was entirely composed of former and current athletes.

Along with Rippon, former figure skater Tonya Harding and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman also reached the finale.

Some of the other contestants for this season included NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, softball great Jennie Finch and the hero of the 2018 Final Four, Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale.

You can check out Rippon's and Johnson's last two routines from Monday's finale below.

Rippon joins a long list of athletes that have won the show, including Emmitt Smith, Apolo Anton Ohno, Helio Castroneves, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, Hines Ward, Donald Driver, Meryl Davis, Laurie Hernandez and Rashad Jennings.

