The four men who were found guilty in October for the shooting death of Olympian Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter Trinity were sentenced by a judge in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, according to LEX18.

All four men received the sentences the jury recommended back in October. Chaz Taylor was given 20 years for the wanton murder and two additional years for wanton endangerment. D’Vonta Middlebrooks was sentenced to 15 years for one count of wanton endangerment, and the judge mentioned his previous felony convictions during the sentencing. Chaz's son D'Markeo Taylor was sentenced to 15 months (time served) and given five years probation. Lamonte Williams received one year (time served) and five years probation.

Authorities have said Trinity was an innocent bystander who died in 2016 after being shot in the neck during a shootout in a parking lot.

Chaz and D'Markeo Taylor both apologized to the Gay family during their sentencing.