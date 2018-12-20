Four Men Sentenced in Shooting Death of Trinity Gay, Olympian Tyson Gay's Daughter

Mark Maloney/Getty Images

Trinity Gay was shot to death in a parking lot in 2016.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 20, 2018

The four men who were found guilty in October for the shooting death of Olympian Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter Trinity were sentenced by a judge in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, according to LEX18.

All four men received the sentences the jury recommended back in October. Chaz Taylor was given 20 years for the wanton murder and two additional years for wanton endangerment. D’Vonta Middlebrooks was sentenced to 15 years for one count of wanton endangerment, and the judge mentioned his previous felony convictions during the sentencing. Chaz's son D'Markeo Taylor was sentenced to 15 months (time served) and given five years probation. Lamonte Williams received one year (time served) and five years probation.

Authorities have said Trinity was an innocent bystander who died in 2016 after being shot in the neck during a shootout in a parking lot.

Chaz and D'Markeo Taylor both apologized to the Gay family during their sentencing.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)