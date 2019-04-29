Tongan Flag Bearer Pita Taufatofua Wants to Compete in Two Sports at Tokyo Olympics

Taufatofua is interested in competing in both taekwondo and an individual sprint kayak event.

By Kaelen Jones
April 29, 2019

Nearly three years ago, Pita Taufatofua became a viral internet sensation when he first served as a flag bearer for his native Tonga at the Rio Olympics. He's planning to make another splash at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics—by competing in two sports.

According to NBC Sports, Taufatofua reportedly wants to compete in two sports at the Tokyo games: taekwondo, which he competed in at Rio, in addition to an individual sprint kayak event. He could become the first athlete to compete in multiple sports during a single Summer Olympics since 1992.

However, Taufatofua told NBC Sports that his goal is "largely impossible." NBC reports that he hasn't competed in taekwondo in over two years, and only began training for the kayak event last month. To boot, he often capsizes.

"It's certainly going to be the greatest challenge that I've ever had to embark on," Taufatofua said, according to NBC Sports.

At the Rio Games, Taufatofua competed in taekwondo, but lost in the first round via mercy rule. He also qualified to compete a the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics in cross-country skiing, and finsihed 114th out of 116 in his 15km event.

Taufatofua, 35, announced his decision to vie for an Olympic bid in kayak on Monday. He is seeking his third Olympics. And, yes, he said that he would be shirtless once again if he were to be tabbed flag bearer for the competition.

