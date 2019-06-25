Breaking is among the four sports that were provisionally added to the program for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, the International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing have each been placed on the provisional Olympic program. The three sports will debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games but were not guaranteed a place in the program after next year.

“I am delighted with the IOC Session’s vote in favor of our proposal to include breaking, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games program,” Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said. “Our aim from the outset has been to highlight what has been the strength of the Games for 32 Olympiads now – the diversity of the sports and the excitement that comes with performance – while also taking the opportunity afforded by the IOC to enhance the program and offer a new dimension.”

In February, organizers originally proposed to add breaking for the 2024 Olympic Games, as a final decision wouldn't be reached until after the 2020 Tokyo Games. In March, breaking and the other three sports added to the 2024 program advanced in their efforts toward becoming medal events.

The IOC Executive Board will make the final decision on the existing events, proposed new events and related athlete quotas for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in December 2020.