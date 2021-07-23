In Friday's Hot Clicks: The Olympics may have forgotten about the awful celebrity "Imagine" video last year and more.

Not Again!

A giant rotating Earth made of drones appeared over Olympic Stadium as John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Imagine" played during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, and while it's a timeless anthem for peace, the rendition did not sit well with fans.

Over a year ago, celebrities created a moving montage of the song while in quarantine. Gal Gadot shared the video on her social media, which featured 25 celebrities singing the cover. Among those included were former "Saturday Night Live" cast members, Maya Rudolph and Will Ferrell, and stars like Leslie Odom Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Fallon and Sia.

"We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let's imagine together. Sing with us," Gadot wrote in the caption.

While it was meant to be touching, instead it just caused some fans to roll their eyes.

One user commented, “What would I do without celebrities posting videos on social media telling us little people it’s going to be okay?” Another tweeted “Celebrities at home thinking ‘How can we stay relevant?’ Ah yes — sing a song from our plush mansions talking about a world with no possessions! This video is worse than the actual virus!”

Now, over a year later, Opening Ceremony highlighted diversity during a rendition of "Imagine," which followed the parade of nations. But still, fans reacted similarly again as the COVID-19 global pandemic rages on.

