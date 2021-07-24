Tracking Every Medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

After a one-year delay, the Tokyo Olympics are finally underway. And while there won't be any fans in attendance, there will be no shortage of drama as the world's best athletes battle for gold.

Yang Qian of China took gold in the women's 10m air rifle final to secure the first gold medal of the 2020 Summer Games at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday. However, Team USA is off to a slow start, failing to medal on day one for the first time in the Summer Games since 1972.

There was a stretch from the 1960, '64, '68 and '72 Summer Games when the U.S. did not medal on the first day, but had brought home at least one medal on the first day dating back to 1932. However, in the Winter Games, Team USA failed to medal on day one of the 2018 Games.

The Americans have a history of dominating in the Summer Games. They tallied a world-best 121 medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics, nearly doubling the total of Great Britain. The United States has tallied the most total medals and the most gold medals in each of the last six summer Olympics dating back to 1996. The Unified Team–consisting of 12 of the 15 former Soviet republics–won the most medals in 1992.

Will Team USA run away with the most medals once again this summer despite the slow start?

Overall Medal Leaderboard

1. China – 3 gold, 1 bronze

2. Japan – 1 gold, 1 silver

3. Korea – 1 gold, 2 bronze

4. Ecuador – 1 gold

4. Hungary – 1 gold

This post will be updated throughout the Tokyo Olympics

