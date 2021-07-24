Tracking Every Medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
A Revamped Team USA Heads to Tokyo
A Revamped Team USA Heads to Tokyo

Every Medal Team USA Won at the Tokyo Olympics

Author:
Updated:
Original:

After a one-year delay, the Tokyo Olympics are finally underway. And while there won't be any fans in attendance, there will be no shortage of drama as the world's best athletes battle for gold. 

Yang Qian of China took gold in the women's 10m air rifle final to secure the first gold medal of the 2020 Summer Games at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday. However, Team USA is off to a slow start, failing to medal on day one for the first time in the Summer Games since 1972.

There was a stretch from the 1960, '64, '68 and '72 Summer Games when the U.S. did not medal on the first day, but had brought home at least one medal on the first day dating back to 1932. However, in the Winter Games, Team USA failed to medal on day one of the 2018 Games.

Sign up for Sports Illustrated's free, daily Olympics newsletter

The Americans have a history of dominating in the Summer Games. They tallied a world-best 121 medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics, nearly doubling the total of Great Britain. The United States has tallied the most total medals and the most gold medals in each of the last six summer Olympics dating back to 1996. The Unified Team–consisting of 12 of the 15 former Soviet republics–won the most medals in 1992. 

Will Team USA run away with the most medals once again this summer despite the slow start? 

Overall Medal Leaderboard

1. China – 3 gold, 1 bronze

2. Japan – 1 gold, 1 silver

3. Korea – 1 gold, 2 bronze

4. Ecuador – 1 gold

4. Hungary – 1 gold

This post will be updated throughout the Tokyo Olympics

More Olympics Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

3x3-lead-allisha-gray
Olympics

Team USA Makes Dominant Debut in 3x3 Basketball

The U.S. dominated in its two opening games in Tokyo, where the unique, fast-paced sport is making its first appearance in the Games.

Rose Lavelle celebrates her goal vs. New Zealand
Olympics

In New Zealand Win, U.S. Again Shows Its Capacity to Respond

It wasn't a perfect match, but the U.S. did what it had to do to bounce back after its nightmare opener.

ryan-murphy-promo
Play
Olympics

Ryan Murphy Wants to Be the GOAT of Olympic Backstroke

The U.S. is already the leader in men's backstroke, but he could establish himself as the best of the best in a week's time.

tokyo-opening-ceremony-si-lead
Play
Olympics

Tracking Every Medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Check out every medal Team USA won at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

chusovitina
Play
Olympics

The Ageless Wonder: Oksana Chusovitina

Representing Uzbekistan, the 46-year-old gymnast is competing at her eighth Olympics in Tokyo. Over the course of her lengthy career, the gymnast has seen her sport change in many ways.

Jul 23, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Team USA flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares lead the team during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.
Play
Olympics

Team USA Ends Day One With No Medals but Not Winless

The U.S. failed to medal on day one of the 2018 Winter Games, but it has not happened during the Summer Games since 1972.

Ole-Gunnar-Solskjaer-Man-United-PSG
Soccer

Man United Signs Solskjaer to Contract Extension

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be at the wheel at Old Trafford through at least the 2023-24 season.

The USWNT loses to Sweden at the Olympics
Soccer

How to Watch Olympic Women's Soccer: USWNT vs. New Zealand

How to watch as the U.S. women's national team plays New Zealand in the Olympics group stage on Saturday, July 24.