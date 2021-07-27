USWNT to Face Netherlands in Olympics; Full Knockout Bracket

The group stage at the Olympic women's soccer tournament is in the books, and it was filled with some significant moments.

Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema has already smashed the scoring record for a single tournament, breaking Canada great Christine Sinclair's previous mark of six goals with her eight in the group stage. Sinclair's total was also matched by Zambia's breakout star Barbra Banda, who became the first player ever to record two hat tricks in a single women's Olympic tournament.

Perhaps the most significant moment from a competitive standpoint came in the U.S.'s first match, though, with the reigning Women's World Cup champions falling to Sweden. That set in motion a series of events that pits the U.S. in a WWC final rematch vs. the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of this competition and puts Sweden, the reigning silver medalist, in the more favorable side of the bracket. That half has the Swedes, the only ones to take the maximum nine points from the group stage, taking on host Japan and Team Great Britain facing Australia.

On the U.S.'s side of the bracket, the other quarterfinal is Canada vs. Brazil, ensuring a familiar opponent if the U.S. is able to advance past the explosive Dutch. The U.S. and Canada have met numerous times on qualifying and competitive stages, while Brazil is coached by former U.S. manager Pia Sundhage and has also been a constant in U.S. tournament past.

Here is the schedule for the remaining matches at the competition (all times Eastern):

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 30

4 a.m. - Canada vs. Brazil

5 a.m. - Great Britain vs. Australia

6 a.m. - Sweden vs. Japan

7 a.m. - USA vs. Netherlands

SEMIFINALS

Monday, August 2

4 a.m. - Canada/Brazil vs. USA/Netherlands

7 a.m. - Sweden/Japan vs. Great Britain/Australia

BRONZE MEDAL MATCH

Thursday, August 5

4 a.m. - TBD

GOLD MEDAL MATCH

Friday, August 6

10 p.m. - TBD

More Olympic Coverage: