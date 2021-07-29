San Marino Becomes Least Populous Nation to Win Olympic Medal

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

San Marino Becomes Smallest Nation By Population to Win an Olympic Medal

Author:
Publish date:

Founded in 301 A.D. by a Croatian stonemason avoiding religious persecution, San Marino is considered the world's oldest republic. On Thursday, it added another title that could one day become a trivia answer: the least populous nation to win an Olympic medal. 

One can only imagine the celebration that Alessandra Perilli will receive when she returns to the independent nation of 34,000 people in the foothills of Italy's Apennine Mountains after claiming bronze in women's trap shooting. 

Nine years ago in London, Perilli barely missed out on the country's first Olympic medal after losing in a shootout following a three-way tie for second place. But in Tokyo, Perilli made Sammarinese history as Slovakia's Zuzana Rehák-Štefečeková won gold and American Kayle Browning took home the silver medal.

With an area of 23.6 square miles, San Marino is smaller than four of New York's five boroughs. The nation has managed to remain independent the march of Napoleon, the unification of Italy and two world wars and has competed in the Olympics since 1960. Among its most famous citizens is Abraham Lincoln, who accepted the country's offer of honorary citizenship in 1861. 

The nation wouldn't even crack the top 1,000 U.S. cities by population, but it now has an Olympic medal courtesy of Perilli. 

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

water-polo-empty-arena-lead
Olympics

No Fans? No Problem For U.S. Women's Water Polo

The juggernaut squad isn't fazed by the fan-less Tokyo Olympics. In pandemic times or not, the team dominates competitions, no matter if the arena is jam-packed or full of empty seats.

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer
Play
MLB

MLB Roundtable: Trade Deadline Predictions

Joey Gallo has been traded, but there are a number of other deals still to come before Friday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

trevor-story-rockies
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees, Giants Interested in Trevor Story

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB news and rumors ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

Chris Chambers with a Fort Lauderdale signee
College Football

Fort Lauderdale and the Birth of a Football Program

How a small, Christian and little-known commuter school with a team led by a former NFL Pro Bowler is getting itself off the ground.

Alessandra Perilli becomes San Marino's first Olympic medalist.
Olympics

San Marino Becomes Least Populous Nation to Win Olympic Medal

Alessandra Perilli earned San Marino's first Olympic medal by winning bronze in women's trap shooting in Tokyo.

Spain's Pedri at the Olympics
Soccer

Pedri's Never-Ending Season

The Barcelona rising star has played 70 matches in 11 months through the club season, Euros and now the Olympics.

Closeup of Bills quarterback Josh Allen during a game against the Chiefs
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Busts: Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs Will Fail to Repeat Last Season's Success

Busts from every position to avoid during your fantasy football drafts ahead of the 2021 NFL season

Liverpool's Hillsborough memorial
Soccer

Liverpool Honors 97th Victim of Hillsborough Disaster

Andrew Devine, 55, died this week from long-term injuries sustained in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.