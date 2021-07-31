Report: Olympics Participant Loses Credential Due to Sightseeing

A participant in the Tokyo Games has been stripped of their credential for violating the Games' COVID-19 protocol after leaving the athletes' village to go sightseeing, according to Kyodo News.

This marks the first dismissal of someone at the Olympics for breaking these restrictions, organizing committee spokesman Masanori Takaya said. No further details were provided, including whether the person involved is an athlete or what nationality they are.

"No one must leave the athletes' village for the purpose of sightseeing," Takaya said, adding the decision was made on Friday.

Olympians were placed under strict COVID-19 guidelines coming into the Games. In addition to routine testing, competitors live under a "bubble" environment, which requires them to wear masks at all times. Athletes are not allowed to take public transportation and can only leave accommodations to travel to Olympic venues.

