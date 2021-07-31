Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Olympics Participant Stripped of Credential Due to Sightseeing

Author:
Publish date:

A participant in the Tokyo Games has been stripped of their credential for violating the Games' COVID-19 protocol after leaving the athletes' village to go sightseeing, according to Kyodo News.

This marks the first dismissal of someone at the Olympics for breaking these restrictions, organizing committee spokesman Masanori Takaya said. No further details were provided, including whether the person involved is an athlete or what nationality they are.

"No one must leave the athletes' village for the purpose of sightseeing," Takaya said, adding the decision was made on Friday.

Olympians were placed under strict COVID-19 guidelines coming into the Games. In addition to routine testing, competitors live under a "bubble" environment, which requires them to wear masks at all times. Athletes are not allowed to take public transportation and can only leave accommodations to travel to Olympic venues.

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

olympics rings (1)
Olympics

Report: Olympics Participant Loses Credential Due to Sightseeing

A person involved in the Tokyo Games has been stripped of their credential after violating the COVID-19 protocol by going sightseeing.

fields-crash-tokyo-2020
Olympics

Connor Fields Is 'Alert, Answering Questions' After BMX Crash

The Rio gold medalist's father, Mike, said his son was responsive at the hospital following a wreck in the Olympics semifinal race.

lydia jacoby
Olympics

Goggles Mishap Costs U.S. in Mixed Medley Relay Final

Swimming the second leg of the U.S. mixed medley team, Lydia Jacoby's goggles fell from her eyes at the start of her swim, and the Americans were left off the podium.

katie ledecky
Olympics

Katie Ledecky Wins Third Straight Gold in 800m Freestyle

Ledecky completes the three-peat by holding off Australia's Ariarne Titmus to win her seventh career Olympic gold medal.

joey votto
MLB

Joey Votto Homers for Seventh Straight Game

Votto becomes the eighth player in MLB history to hit a home run in seven consecutive games, moving one game shy of the all-time record.

simone biles (1)
Olympics

Simone Biles Withdraws From Vault, Uneven Bars Finals

Biles is still dealing with what she calls the "twisties" and will be replaced by MyKayla Skinner.

Jul 30, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Caeleb Dressel (USA) in the men's 100m butterfly semifinals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Play
Olympics

Dressel Wins 100m Fly With World-Record Time

The star swimmer already won gold in in the 100m individual freestyle, setting a new Olympics record in the process.

Chicago Cubs left fielder Kris Bryant (17) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
MLB

MLB Trade Deadline Ends in Chaotic Fashion

The Dodgers and Giants' jaw-dropping acquisitions are among the highlights of MLB's wildest trade deadline in years.