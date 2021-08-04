Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

USA Baseball Defeats Dominican Republic, Advances to Olympic Semifinal

Author:
Publish date:

Hoping to make its stamp on baseball's return to the Olympics, Team USA defeated regional powerhouse Dominican Republic on Wednesday and earned a spot in the semifinal.

The U.S. cruised to a 3-1 win  thanks to home runs from Red Sox Double-A first baseman Triston Casas and Tyler Austin in his home ballpark in Yokohama. 

In his first appearance since a July 18 exhibition, Giants pitcher Scott Kazmir shut down a Dominican lineup that featured former MLB All-Stars José Bautista and Melky Cabrera with five scoreless innings,. 

Team USA's only loss of the tournament came to Japan in the second round of the knockout stage. In a battle of undefeated teams, the U.S. blew a 6-3 lead before losing in extra innings. 

However, due to the double elimination bracket, the U.S. lived to fight another day and will now face the loser of South Korea-Japan on Thursday with a spot in the final on the line. 

The Dominican Republic will head to the bronze medal game where it could face the U.S. again depending on the result of Thursday's semifinal.

More Olympic Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Team USA celebrates a home run.
Olympics

USA Baseball Advances With Win Over Dominican Republic

Three-time MLB All-Star Scott Kazmir pitched five scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

Dalilah Muhammad (USA) celebrates winning the silver medal, Sydney McLaughlin (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal and Femke Bol (NED) celebrates winning the bronze medal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Olympics

The Future Is Bright for McLaughlin, U.S. Track and Field

American hurdlers Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad are breaking world records and making it look easy.

Breanna Stewart
Olympics

Team USA Women Rolls Australia in Quarterfinals of Olympics

With the win, Team USA continued its quest for its seventh-straight Olympic gold medal.

Aug 3, 2021; Chiba, Japan; Tamyra Mensah-Stock (USA) celebrates after defeating Blessing Oborududu (NGR) in the women's freestyle 68kg final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Makuhari Messe Hall A.
Olympics

Mensah-Stock is First U.S. Black Woman to Win Wrestling Gold

The 2020 Tokyo champ isn't the only one who will go down in her nation's history books. Oborududu became the first Nigerian to win an Olympic wrestling medal.

Aug 4, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Sakura Yosozumi (JPN) in women's park skateboarding during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Olympics

Japan Goes 1-2 in First-Ever Women's Park Skateboarding

Two teens and a preteen medaled in the first-ever Olympics women's park skateboarding as Sakura Yosozumi, 19, and Kokona Hiraki, 12, swept gold and silver.

Aug 4, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Dalilah Muhammad (USA) celebrates winning the silver medal and Sydney McLaughlin (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 400m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.
Olympics

McLaughlin Breaks Own World Record in 400m Hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin lowered her own world record by .44 seconds as she charged past defending Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad in the final stretch.

Magc-Interested-Trading-DeMar-DeRozan
NBA

NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Joins Bulls Via Sign-and-Trade

DeMar DeRozan is headed back to the Eastern Conference after three seasons in San Antonio.

Veteran NFL quarterback Philip Rivers looks on after a Colts game
NFL

Philip Rivers Hasn't Ruled Out Returning to NFL

Rivers, 39, said he hasn't completely ruled out returning to play in the NFL despite announcing his retirement earlier this year.