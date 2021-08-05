China's Quan Hongchan, 14, Stuns With Two Perfect 10 Dives

Sports Illustrated home
Chinese Diver Quan Hongchan, 14, Wins Olympic Gold With Two Perfect 10s

TOKYO (AP) — It could have been confused for a lesson in computer coding on the scoreboard: 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10.

And in some ways, it was.

China’s divers are programmed from an early age to strive for perfection. The 14-year-old Quan Hongchan delivered it with two of her five dives in a dominant performance to claim the gold medal in women’s 10-meter platform at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

All seven judges gave Quan perfect 10s for her second and fourth dives in the five-round competition.

Perfection was achieved first with an inward 3 ½ somersaults tuck then more ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ followed for a backward armstand with 2 somersaults and 1 ½ twists. For her final dive, a backward pike with 2 ½ somersaults and 1 ½ twists, Quan received six more 10s.

With IOC president Thomas Bach watching at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, Quan ended with 466.20 points to finish comfortably ahead. Her Chinese teammate Chen Yuxi claimed the silver medal with 425.40 points.

The 15-year-old Chen won the 10-meter platform title at the 2019 world championships and also took gold at these Games in the 10-meter synchro with teammate Zhang Jiaqi. But Quan — the youngest member of China’s Olympic team in Tokyo — is performing at another level.

It marked the fourth consecutive Olympics in which China has won every single women’s diving event.

Melissa Wu of Australia won the bronze with 371.40 points for the second medal of her Olympic career.

The 29-year-old Wu, who was competing at her fourth Olympics, also won a silver in 10-meter synchro at the 2008 Beijing Games with Briony Cole.

Gabriela Garcia Agundez of Mexico finished fourth and Delaney Schnell of the United States finished fifth.

The only diving event that China has not won at these Games came in the men’s 10-meter synchro, which was won by Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain.

The men’s 10-meter platform will conclude the diving program Friday and Saturday.

