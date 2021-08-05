Rapinoe Scores Olimpico at Olympics as USWNT Wins Bronze

If this is Megan Rapinoe's last time on a major stage, she is at least going out in style. In this case, that means scoring an Olimpico at the Olympics.

U.S. women's national team veterans Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored twice in a 4–3 win over Australia in Thursday's bronze medal match, but it was the opening goal in the wide-open game that stole the spotlight. In the eighth minute, Rapinoe curled an in-swinging corner kick with tremendous pace into the box that fooled everyone, including the Australian goalkeeper, before rippling the back of the net.

Rapinoe walked away calmly from the goal-of-the-tournament candidate as if she had meant to score such a stunning effort. But there's precedent for it. The 2019 Ballon d'Or Féminin winner scored a similar effort in a semifinal thriller against Canada in the 2012 Games.

The OL Reign star added a second goal in the 22nd minute on a first-time volley with clinical technique to give the U.S. another lead following Australian legend Sam Kerr's equalizer, which made her the Matildas' all-time leading scorer (48).

Carli Lloyd joined the USWNT's goal parade with a pair of goals within six minutes of each other. The 39-year-old became the first player in USWNT history to score in four Olympics with a goal in first-half stoppage time to give the U.S. a 3-1 lead heading into the half. Lloyd was denied a hat trick in the 70th minute when her goal was called off, the 10th time a U.S. goal has been ruled offside at the Olympics. Her 10 all-time goals at the Olympics make her the U.S.'s leader, with Lloyd passing Abby Wambach for the feat.

If this match was the iconic duo's last Olympic game, they'll at least depart in memorable fashion.

