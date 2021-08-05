U.S. Water Polo Advances to Fourth Straight Olympic Final

The U.S. women's water polo team will have a chance at a third straight Olympic gold medal after coming from behind against the Russian Olympic Committee in Thursday's semifinal.

Tied at 11-11 with just over five minutes left in the game, Team USA scored the final four goals of the game as goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson made two big saves down the stretch to win 15-11.

Maddie Musselman scored five goals to lead the U.S., including two in the final three minutes, while all-time Olympic scorer Maggie Steffens added three.

Team USA routed the Russian side in group play, 18-5, but soon found itself challenged by an inspired ROC team that established a 7-4 lead before the end of the first half.

For its fourth straight Olympic final, the U.S. women will await the winner of the semifinal between Hungary and Spain. The U.S. lost to Hungary, 10-9, in the group stage in its first loss since the 2008 Olympic final against the Netherlands.

