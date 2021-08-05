Biles Thanks Gym Where She Trained for Olympics Comeback

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Unchecked: Simone Biles Leaves Olympics Beaming
Unchecked: Simone Biles Leaves Olympics Beaming

Simone Biles Thanks Japanese Gym Where She Trained for Her Olympics Comeback

Author:
Publish date:

Simone Biles—a seven-time Olympic medalist—thanked the 'secret' Japanese gym where she trained and prepared for her Olympics comeback.  

From the get-go, Biles had been shaky after arriving in Japan, uncharacteristically stumbling and stepping out of bounds. She confirmed later in an Instagram story that the "twisties" began "the VERY next morning" after the preliminary competition.

“I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” the 24-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on July 26. “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard…”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Juntendo University professor Kazuhiro Aoki got a call early Wednesday morning from an American with a single request—could Biles use their facilities to train?  

Just 12 hours earlier, the 24-year-old withdrew from the women's team final "due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said at the time, following her shaky vault landing. Over the coming days, she also withdrew from the individual all-around event, vault and uneven bars and the final for floor

It would later be revealed Biles did so for two reasons—her mental health and a bout case of the "twisties." Essentially, the term is when gymnasts get lost in the air, and while mentally frustrating, it leaves the athletes at risk of paralysis or death.

Biles took the time to address the continued accusations of her having a bad performance and quitting, saying on her Instagram story, "I simply got so lost my safety was at risk as well as a team medal.

"I also have no idea how I landed on my feet on that vault bc if you look at the pictures & my eyes you can see how confused I am as to where I am in the air," Biles wrote. "Thankfully I landed safe enough but I also don't think some of you realize I was supposed to do a 2 1/2 and I only completed 1 1/2 twists before it looks like I got shot out of the air." 

Biles added a Q&A option on her Instagram story, and one user asked how the gymnast could "continue to safely practice with the twisties without risking injury." Biles said that she needed soft surfaces and pits, highlighting that there was a Japanese gym that allowed her to train since they had the resources. That facility turned out to be Juntendo, roughly an hour's drive from the competition venue. 

"I’ll forever be thankful for Juntendo for allowing me to come train separately to try to get my skills back," Biles tweeted on Wednesday. "The Japanese are some of, if not the sweetest people I’ve ever met."

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

alexander-ogando
Olympics

The Stories—and Science—Behind Track and Field's Finish-Line Dives

Sprinter David Neville is known for his leap for bronze in the 2008 Games. Were the cuts and bruises that he and other runners have endured worth it?

Simone Biles hugging a competitor
Play
Olympics

Biles Thanks Gym Where She Trained for Olympics Comeback

Juntendo University opened its facility so she could train separately and gain her skills back after her bout with the "twisties" and her mental health struggles.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

India's Gurjit Kaur (2-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Argentina during their women's semi-final match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo, on August 4, 2021.
Olympics

An Underdog Emerges From an Underachieving Olympic Nation

India has long struggled in the Games despite being the world's second-most populous nation. But an upstart field hockey team is showing the potential of the country and its women.

simone biles_taylor swift
Play
Olympics

Taylor Swift's Olympics Tribute Left Simone Biles in Tears

As the gymnast fought to overcome her mental health struggles and the "twisties," NBC released a clip previewing her balance beam performance.

Anthony Rendon
MLB

Angels' Rendon to Miss Rest of Season With Hip Injury

Anthony Rendon suffered the right hip impingement while undergoing rehab from his hamstring injury.

Senator Roger Marshall during the second GOP debate for the Kansas seat in the US Senate.
Play
College

U.S. Senator Asks Attorney General to Investigate ESPN

U.S. senator Roger Marshall requests that the Department of Justice investigate ESPN and says it is benefiting from Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC.

Jaxson Hayes with the Pelicans
NBA

LAPD Investigating Arrest of Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes

The police are investigating his case for possible use of excessive force.