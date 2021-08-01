Simone Biles Withdraws From Floor Competition

Sports Illustrated home
Simone Biles Withdraws From Women's Floor Competition Final at Tokyo Olympics

Author:
Publish date:

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women's final for the floor competition, U.S. Gymnastics announced Saturday night. 

This is the fifth event that Biles has withdrawn from during the Tokyo Olympics as she continues to deal with personal issues. 

Biles first withdrew from the team gymnastics final and the individual all-around event after she said she had "no idea where (she) was in the air." 

The issue is commonly referred to as the "twisties" in gymnastics and has limited her ability to compete with confidence. She later withdrew from both the vault and uneven bars finals.

After her latest withdrawal, the only event that's left for Biles in the Tokyo Olympics is the balance beam. 

When Biles first withdrew from the team gymnastics final she was asked what her goal was for these Olympics and responded candidly. 

"To focus on my well-being," she said. "You know, there's more to life than just gymnastics." 

