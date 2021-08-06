Chelimo Dives Across Finish For Bronze in Men's 5,000 Meters

In the second-fastest 5,000 meter final in history, world-record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda captured the first Olympic gold medal of his career with a 12:58.15 win.

Canada's Mohamed Ahmed took silver in 12:58.61, but the drama came in the race for bronze as Team USA's Paul Chelimo leaned across the finish line and fell to the ground to take third in 12:59.05 – just .12 seconds ahead of Kenya's Nicholas Kipjorir Kimeli.

Chelimo won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in this event behind Great Britain's Mo Farah, who won gold in the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters at the last two Olympics.

After the race, he dedicated the medal to his younger brother, Albert, who died unexpectedly in March at 24 years old.

"This is for my brother," Chelimo said. "It has been tough, I didn't expect to lose my brother this year but things happen. Coming and getting a medal and being a double Olympic medalist, you don't get anything better than that. I am going back to the drawing board. I am just going to pick it up from here going forward. Paul Chelimo is the name, running is the game so I am always going to show up and medal, don't count me out."

Chelimo becomes the first American man to win multiple medals in the 5,000 meters. Cheptegei leaves Tokyo with gold while also winnng silver in the men's 10,000 meters. Only Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele's 12:57.82 gold medal run in 2008 was faster in an Olympic final. Last year, Cheptegei took down Bekele's 5,000 meter world record with a 12:35.36 run at the Monaco Diamond League.

"This medal is really very special because it comes at a point that I was feeling that maybe I was fatigued and tired," Cheptegei said after the race. "But I had to tell myself if there is a time for me to become an Olympic champion, it is this year because I am still in my prime age and you never know what happens in the next three years in Paris. I might not have the chance to defend the title, but this is really my special time to win the gold."

Ahmed is the first Canadian medalist in the men's 5,000 meters.

Americans Grant Fisher, who took fifth in the 10,000 meters, finished ninth in 13:08.40 and Woody Kincaid was 14th in 13:17.20.

