Chelimo Dives Across Finish For Bronze in Men's 5,000 Meters

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: Noah Lyles's Long Road to Tokyo
Daily Cover: Noah Lyles's Long Road to Tokyo

Team USA's Paul Chelimo Dives Across Finish Line for Bronze in Men's 5,000 Meters

Author:
Updated:
Original:

In the second-fastest 5,000 meter final in history, world-record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda captured the first Olympic gold medal of his career with a 12:58.15 win. 

Canada's Mohamed Ahmed took silver in 12:58.61, but the drama came in the race for bronze as Team USA's Paul Chelimo leaned across the finish line and fell to the ground to take third in 12:59.05 – just .12 seconds ahead of Kenya's Nicholas Kipjorir Kimeli.

Chelimo won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in this event behind Great Britain's Mo Farah, who won gold in the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters at the last two Olympics.

After the race, he dedicated the medal to his younger brother, Albert, who died unexpectedly in March at 24 years old.  

"This is for my brother," Chelimo said. "It has been tough, I didn't expect to lose my brother this year but things happen. Coming and getting a medal and being a double Olympic medalist, you don't get anything better than that. I am going back to the drawing board. I am just going to pick it up from here going forward. Paul Chelimo is the name, running is the game so I am always going to show up and medal, don't count me out."

Chelimo becomes the first American man to win multiple medals in the 5,000 meters. Cheptegei leaves Tokyo with gold while also winnng silver in the men's 10,000 meters. Only Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele's 12:57.82 gold medal run in 2008 was faster in an Olympic final. Last year, Cheptegei took down Bekele's 5,000 meter world record with a 12:35.36 run at the Monaco Diamond League.

"This medal is really very special because it comes at a point that I was feeling that maybe I was fatigued and tired," Cheptegei said after the race. "But I had to tell myself if there is a time for me to become an Olympic champion, it is this year because I am still in my prime age and you never know what happens in the next three years in Paris. I might not have the chance to defend the title, but this is really my special time to win the gold."

Ahmed is the first Canadian medalist in the men's 5,000 meters. 

Americans Grant Fisher, who took fifth in the 10,000 meters, finished ninth in 13:08.40 and Woody Kincaid was 14th in 13:17.20.

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tearful Claudio Villanueva after finishing 50km race walk
Extra Mustard

Last-Place Race Walker Crosses Finish Line in Tears

Claudio Villanueva Flores delivered one of the most inspirational performances of these Olympics.

Kara Winger
Olympics

Kara Winger Will Be U.S. Flag Bearer at Closing Ceremony

Women's javelin thrower Kara Winger was selected as the flag bearer for the United States contingent at Sunday's closing ceremony in Tokyo.

Paul Chelimo leans at the finish line to win bronze in the men's 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.
Play
Olympics

Chelimo Dives Across Finish For Bronze in Men's 5,000 Meters

Paul Chelimo becomes the first American man to win two medals in the 5,000 meters, but it didn't come easy in Tokyo.

chapman
Play
Fantasy

Weekly Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

High-stakes fantasy baseball guru Shawn Childs runs through every team's closer and top relief pitcher options

Lionel Messi won't be returning to Barcelona
Soccer

As Barça Blames Everyone But Itself, Messi Becomes a Pawn in a Power Play

Barcelona has gotten itself into the financial mess that won't allow the club to bring Lionel Messi back, but you wouldn't know that from its grandstanding.

trea-turner
MLB

Breaking Down a Suddenly Depleted NL MVP Race

With Ronald Acuña Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jacob deGrom all possibly out for the season, the National League MVP race is wide open.

Allyson Felix after the 400m final.
Olympics

Allyson Felix Wins 10th Olympic Medal With Bronze in 400 Meters

Allyson Felix is now tied with Carl Lewis for the most Olympics medals by a U.S. track and field athlete.

Austin Ekeler
Play
Fantasy

Solo 10-Round PPR Mock Draft: Roster Construction Strategies

Implementing an early-round fantasy football draft strategy can help you better understand your roster's end-result