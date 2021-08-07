Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Germany's Modern Pentathlon Coach Disqualified After Hitting a Horse

Author:
Publish date:

Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner was disqualified after hitting a horse and will not be a part of Saturday's men's individual competition at the Tokyo Olympics.  

"The UIPM Executive Board (EB) has given a black card to the Germany team coach Kim Raisner, disqualifying her from the remainder of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," the Modern Pentathlon federation (UIPM) said in a statement. "The EB reviewed video footage that showed Ms. Raisner appearing to strike the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu (GER), with her fist during the Riding discipline of the Women’s Modern Pentathlon competition." 

Modern pentathletes compete in five different sports for a medal, but do not use their own horses for show jumping discipline. The riders are given 20 minutes to warm up with a horse, which is drawn at random. 

Schleu was leading the field with a 24 second edge going into the show jumping round. However, Saint Boy started misbehaving, bucking and eventually refused to do any jumps. Raisner ordered the rider to "really hit it, hit," Saint Boy, which could be heard live back in Germany, and even punched the horse once above the back of the leg, Reuters reported

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

06 August 2021, Japan, Tokio: Modern Pentathlon: Olympics, Individual, Women, Jumping at Tokyo Stadium. The horse Saint Boy of Annika Schleu from Germany refuses to jump.
Olympics

Germany's Modern Pentathlon Coach Disqualified, Hit a Horse

Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner appeared to hit the horse Saint Boy, who was misbehaving, bucking and eventually refused to jump.

kevin-durant-usa
Olympics

USA Men's Basketball's 'Achieve Team' Wins Unique Gold

Several early losses had many wondering wether this team was capable of winning it all. But Gregg Popovich's squad came together at the right time to take home the gold medal.

kevin durant (4)
Olympics

U.S. Wins Fourth Straight Gold in Men's Basketball

Kevin Durant scored 29 points to lead Team USA past France, 87-82, in the gold medal match on Saturday.

kevin durant (3)
Olympics

How Many Times Has the U.S. Won Men's Basketball Olympic Gold?

Since men's basketball was first included as part of the Summer Olympics in 1936, the United States has dominated the event.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Peres Jepchirchir, Brigid Kosgei and Molly Seidel celebrate medaling in the women's Olympic marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.
Play
Olympics

USA's Seidel Takes Bronze in Her Third Career Marathon

Molly Seidel joins U.S. distance running legends Joan Benoit and Deena Kastor as the only American women to medal in the marathon at the Olympics.

Jalen Duren
College Basketball

Top Basketball Prospect Jalen Duren Commits to Memphis

The No. 1 forward in the class of 2022 will reclassify into the 2021 class and play for coach Penny Hardaway.