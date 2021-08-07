Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

How Many Times Has the U.S. Won Men's Basketball Gold at the Olympics?

Author:
Publish date:

Since its first inclusion at the 1936 Games in Berlin, men's basketball at the Olympics has been dominated by the United States.

The sport looked very different 85 years ago than it does today. In the gold medal game in 1936, the U.S. defeated Canada, 19–8, and scored a combined 44 points in the final and semifinal. That kicked off a run of supremacy that spanned the better part of the 20th century.

From 1936 to 1968, the U.S. won gold in seven consecutive Games. In total, the Americans have won gold 16 times out of 20 tournaments. The Soviet Union has won twice in 1972 and 1988, while Yugoslavia (1980) and Argentina (2004) have each won once.

The U.S. won silver in 1972 after losing a controversial final game to the Soviet Union, 51-50, in which officials intervened on the final play to give the Soviets two additional chances to score after the final buzzer sounded. After the defeat, the U.S. players refused to accept their silver medals.

The U.S. has twice won bronze medals in 1988 and 2004. The only year the American team did not medal was the Moscow Games in 1980, when the country did not attend as a protest to the 1979 Soviet-Afghan War.

After settling for a bronze medal in 2004, the U.S. has won every gold medal since, beginning with 2008's "Redeem Team" led by Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

kevin durant (3)
Olympics

How Many Times Has the U.S. Won Men's Basketball Olympic Gold?

Since men's basketball was first included as part of the Summer Olympics in 1936, the United States has dominated the event.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Peres Jepchirchir, Brigid Kosgei and Molly Seidel celebrate medaling in the women's Olympic marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.
Play
Olympics

USA's Seidel Takes Bronze in Her Third Career Marathon

Molly Seidel joins U.S. distance running legends Joan Benoit and Deena Kastor as the only American women to medal in the marathon at the Olympics.

Jalen Duren
College Basketball

Top Basketball Prospect Jalen Duren Commits to Memphis

The No. 1 forward in the class of 2022 will reclassify into the 2021 class and play for coach Penny Hardaway.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Top 10 Late-Round Targets

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football deep sleepers for the 2021 NFL season.

Simone Biles putting on her bronze medal.
Play
Olympics

Aaron Rodgers 'Proud' of Simone Biles

The Packers QB credited Biles for speaking her truth in her mental health journey.

training-camp-stories
Play
NFL

Rating Which NFL Training Camp Stories Actually Matter

The new contract for Josh Allen? The hype surrounding select rookies? Joe Judge’s style? A look at what really matters...