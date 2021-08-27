Olympian Suni Lee Joins Cast of 'Dancing With The Stars'

August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee Joins Cast of 'Dancing With The Stars'

Author:

Suni Lee is looking to add to her Olympic gold as she competes for the mirrorball trophy.

Breaking with tradition, Dancing with the Stars announced two of this upcoming season's contestants early—Lee and JoJo Siwa. The rest of the group is scheduled to be announced on Sept. 8, according to People.

The 18-year-old, who is a freshman on the Auburn University gymnastics team, is joining a prestigious list of DWTS gymnast alums including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Shawn Johnson, Mary Lou Retton, Laurie Hernandez and Nastia Liukin. Johnson and Hernandez won their respective seasons while Raisman made it to the finals. Biles finished fourth in Season 24. 

"I've seen so many people go out there and do Dancing With the Stars, so it was one of my goals after the Olympics," Lee told USA Today, adding that she watches the competition "whenever there are gymnasts on the show. So I'm excited to see another one."

SI Recommends

Lee found herself in an unexpected spotlight when teammate Biles withdrew from the team final in Tokyo "due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said at the time. Over the coming days, Biles also withdrew from the individual all-around event, vault and uneven bars and the final for floor. It would later be revealed Biles did so for two reasons—her mental health and a bad case of the "twisties." 

Lee, a first-generation Hmong-American, became an even more key member of the squad as they brought home silver in the team final. She went on to snag gold in the women's all-around competition and a bronze on the uneven bars. 

"It's expressing yourself even more when you're dancing, because you've kind of been locked up a little bit in gymnastics," Lee said to USA Today. "Dancing is just super fun."

More Olympics and Paralympics Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 1, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Sunisa Lee (USA) competes in the women's uneven bar final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
Olympics

Olympian Suni Lee Joins Cast of 'Dancing With The Stars'

Lee is a first-generation Hmong-American who won the women's individual all-around event at Tokyo 2020.

diontae-johnson-concussion-protocol
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Wide Receiver Rankings Explained

Ranking wide receivers in tiers will help you make better decisions during your fantasy football drafts

New York Jets Zach Wilson
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Quarterback Rankings Explained

Ranking quarterbacks in tiers will help you make better decisions during your fantasy football drafts

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Running Back Rankings Explained

Ranking running backs in tiers will help you make better decisions during your fantasy football drafts

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

nfl-logo
NFL

NFL Proposes Weekly COVID Tests, Wants Vaccine Mandate

The rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant is causing the NFL to revisit its protocols with the NFLPA.

wnba-logo-the-fan-project
WNBA

The Fan Project: Women's Sports Have Most Innovative Fans

Hockey Hall of Famer Anglea Ruggerio and her company partnered with the top women's pro leagues to study how fans were engaging with the game.