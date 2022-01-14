Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Athletes in Beijing Games Urged to Use Burner Phones, Disposable Computers

Athletes from multiple countries—including the United States—were urged to leave their cell phones and laptops at home due to high risks for cyber spying at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. 

The Olympic Committees for the Netherlands, Great Britain, Australia and Canada issued recommendations for their athletes as each country anticipates China to implement strong surveillance during the Winter Games.

Previous reports from the De Volkskranta Dutch newspaperThe Guardian and The Age (Australian newspaperissued statements urging athletes to leave their electronic devices at home. 

Team USA issued in a technology bulletin that athletes should consider using rental, disposable computers, burner phones and virtual private networks (VPNs) while competing in China at minimum. If athletes do not use the recommended devices, the bulletin urged athletes to wipe all personal data from their devices before arrival and departure. 

SI Recommends

"Like computers, the data and applications on cell phones are subject to malicious intrusion, infection and data compromise," Team USA's advisory states.

While several countries have made recommendations for their athletes regarding the risks of cyber surveillance, the Beijing 2022 organizing committee said a statement that "personal information" will not be "disclosed unless the disclosure is necessary. 

"Information of accredited media representatives will only be used for purposes related to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games."

Athletes competing in the Winter Games will begin arriving in Beijing later this month. The opening ceremony will take place on Feb. 4.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Ohio State football target Will Smith Jr., son of the former Buckeyes star.
College Football

Ohio State Offers Son of Former Buckeyes Star Will Smith

Smith Sr. won a national title and was an All-American for OSU.

Greg McElroy and Kayvon Thibodeaux
Extra Mustard

McElroy Challenges Thibodeaux to IQ, Wonderlic Tests

The former Alabama quarterback took exception to Thibodeaux’s shots at the value of a UA education.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady
NFL

What All-Pro Votes Mean for Rodgers, Brady MVP Race

The breakdown of Friday’s 2021 All-Pro votes give a significant hint at which quarterback could take home MVP honors.

College Football Playoff 2022 logo
College Football

If Season Length Is the Concern, There's a Fix to Expand CFP

ACC commish Jim Phillips has a point, but there’s an obvious way around it to still get to 12 teams.

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Podcasts

Crossover: From Boba Fett to Cam Reddish, with Jason Concepcion

Creator of ALL CAPS NBA, Jason Concepcion joins the show to discuss everything from the NBA to Game of Thrones

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Stafford Asked Whether He Needs to Prove Himself in Playoffs

Although he's tallied 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns this season, he's also thrown 17 interceptions.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) signals a first down after a catch and run against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.
Play
Betting

Wild-Card Best Bets: Cowboys Will Cover Against 49ers

NFL playoff action starts this weekend and our betting analysts deliver their against the spread picks for all six games.

Team USA's Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hilary Knight
Olympics

U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Just Wants to Have Fun

Pressure is certain to greet the defending gold medalists in Beijing, but Team USA’s plan involves a few pokechecks to the funny bone.