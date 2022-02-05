U.S. snowboarding legend and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White is competing in his fifth and final Olympic Games in Beijing.

The 35-year-old White is looking to become the first athlete in the history of the Olympic Winter Games to win gold medal four times in the same individual event. A gold medal would also make White the oldest Olympic champion in the halfpipe event.

White’s only event in Beijing will be the men’s halfpipe. His full schedule can be found below.

February 8: White will compete in the Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying. The event will begin at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streaming live on Peacock.

February 10: If he advances, White will compete in the Men’s Halfpipe Final. The event will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will be streaming live on Peacock.

