Every Medal Team USA Has Won at the Beijing Winter Olympics

The 24th Winter Olympics are officially underway in Beijing.

Team USA has yet to medal but plenty of stars (Nathan Chen, Jessie Diggins, Kendall Coyne Schofield and the women's hockey team) have begun competition in their respective events. 

Team USA is the largest delegation at the Beijing Games with 224 athletes, the country's second-largest delegation in its Winter Olympic history. 

Norway's Therese Johaug took home the first gold medal of the Beijing Games in the women’s 15-kilometer skiathlon, while Team USA's Diggins finished sixth. 

Check out our medal tracker below to see every medal Team USA has won at the Beijing Olympics, along with the overall medal tracker.

Overall Medal Leaderboard

1. Norway — 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze (1 total)
2. Russian Olympic Committee — 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze (1 total) 
3. Austria — 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze (1 total)

This post will be updated throughout the Beijing Olympics.

